A joven la tratan de gorda y se defiende de una épica forma en Instagram
Si cambiamos nuestro cuerpo por cada troll, escuchamos a cada ciber matón, seríamos monstruos", fue el mensaje que escribió.
Joven ironiza en Instagram . Foto:
Una inusual y épica forma de responder al Bullying que sufrió por Instagram, tuvo una joven después de ser tratada de gorda tras un video en ropa interior que subió a la red social.
La mujer, en vez de intimidarse ante las críticas, decidió tomárselo con humor y subir al rato otro video donde ironizó con su propia figura, publicación que fue aplaudida por muchos de sus seguidores.
"Si cambiamos nuestro cuerpo por cada troll, escuchamos a cada ciber matón, seríamos monstruos. Si tiene 23 seguidores o 3 millones, NADIE debería tener que lidiar con el odio regular en línea. Mira mis historias destacadas para ver cómo mi cuerpo terminó luciendo así", escribió junto al videoclip que ya acumula más de 200 mil reproducciones.
THIS IS ME. THIS IS MY BODY 🙋🏼♀️ No flattering angles, no flattering lighting, just me & my body feeling on top of the 🌍. We all have days where we feel super duper good but we don’t share them enough. I want YOU to feel confident enough to dance around in your underwear & embrace any wobble you have! A few years ago I would never have posted this, all I cared about back then was being the leanest I could, going to the gym as many times as I could a week & counting every calorie I ate 🍴 Even at my smallest, when I was training the most & eating the least, I just wanted to cover up my body because it wasn’t my idea of ‘perfect’ 💁🏼♀️ Now my priority is to be happy & comfortable in my own skin, & today I appreciate my body & what it does for me. We were not made to be Barbie dolls who LOOK insanely good 24/7, we were made to be HUMAN & we should all be allowed to FEEL insanely good 24/7. Come at me keyboard warriors, you can say what you want but nothing will knock me down 💃🏼👊🏼
Una publicación compartida por C H E S S I E K I N G (@chessiekingg) el
Enviando Datos...
Mi opinión:
(Máximo 1.000 caracteres)