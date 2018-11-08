Mayweather no peleará contra artemarcialista japonés y dice que quisieron engañarlo

Floyd Mayweather informó que no volverá del retiro para medirse ante el artemarcialista japonés Tenshin Nasukawa, a quien se suponía que enfrentaría el 31 de diciembre en Tokio.
El estadounidense, pese a que compareció con el asiático en conferencia de prensa para promocionar el combate, aseguró que nunca pactó una pelea, sólo un exhibición de 9 minutos, distribuidos en tres rounds.
"Quiero que quede claro que yo, Floyd Mayweather, nunca acepté un combate oficial con Tenshin Nasukawa. De hecho (con el debido respeto) nunca había oído hablar de él hasta este reciente viaje a Japón", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.
El exboxeador, que se retiró invicto, aseguró que fue engañado por los organizadores y pidió disculpas a todos aquellos que creyeron que se celebraría la pelea: "Una vez que llegué a la conferencia de prensa, mi equipo y yo estábamos completamente descarrilados por la nueva dirección en la que iba este evento y deberíamos haberlo detenido de inmediato".
"Quiero disculparme sinceramente con mis fanáticos por la información tan engañosa que se anunció durante esta conferencia de prensa, y puedo asegurarle que yo también estaba completamente cegado por los arreglos que se hicieron sin mi consentimiento ni aprobación. Por el bien de los diversos fanáticos y asistentes que llegaron de todas partes del mundo para asistir a esta conferencia de prensa anterior, dudé en crear una gran perturbación al combatir lo que se estaba diciendo y, por eso, lo siento mucho”, agregó.
"Money" explicó que la exhibición ni siquiera iba a ser televisada, sino que era un evento privado para personas que estaban dispuestas a pagar mucho dinero. Además, descartó la posibilidad de volver a calzarse los guantes: "Soy un boxeador retirado que gana una cantidad de dinero sin precedentes, en todo el mundo, por apariciones, charlas y pequeñas exposiciones ocasionales".
